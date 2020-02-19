Markel Corp Increases Position in Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK)

Markel Corp lifted its position in Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Markel Corp owned about 0.08% of Shake Shack worth $1,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Shake Shack by 6.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,899,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,523,000 after acquiring an additional 224,817 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Shake Shack by 615.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 164,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,092,000 after acquiring an additional 141,179 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Shake Shack by 9.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 819,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,305,000 after acquiring an additional 67,517 shares in the last quarter. Karani Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Shake Shack during the fourth quarter valued at $2,871,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Shake Shack by 153.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 65,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,447,000 after acquiring an additional 39,838 shares in the last quarter. 82.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

In other Shake Shack news, Director Jonathan D. Sokoloff sold 337,857 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.28, for a total value of $20,366,019.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SHAK shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $109.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $76.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shake Shack has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.45.

Shares of NYSE:SHAK traded up $0.98 on Wednesday, reaching $76.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,513,515. Shake Shack Inc has a 52-week low of $49.28 and a 52-week high of $105.84. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.00, a PEG ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

Featured Article: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK).

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.