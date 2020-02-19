Markel Corp Increases Stock Position in Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH)

Markel Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Markel Corp owned 0.36% of Choice Hotels International worth $20,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Quadrant L P CA grew its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 91.4% during the fourth quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 36.8% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 430,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,334,000 after purchasing an additional 115,877 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 30.8% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the third quarter worth $4,817,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the third quarter worth $8,495,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Choice Hotels International from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Choice Hotels International from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Longbow Research downgraded Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised Choice Hotels International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Choice Hotels International from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Choice Hotels International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.36.

Shares of NYSE:CHH traded up $2.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.23. 675,089 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,679. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.99. Choice Hotels International Inc has a twelve month low of $76.20 and a twelve month high of $109.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.45.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $268.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.44 million. Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 174.81% and a net margin of 19.43%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International Inc will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Cambria Hotels, V8 Hotel Köln @Motorworld, Quality Hotel Ostrava, Hotel Aquarius Venice, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

