Matchpool (GUP) Price Reaches $0.0033 on Major Exchanges

Matchpool (CURRENCY:GUP) traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 18th. Matchpool has a market capitalization of $250,208.00 and $278.00 worth of Matchpool was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Matchpool has traded up 21.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Matchpool token can now be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, HitBTC, Gatecoin and Liqui.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Matchpool Token Profile

Matchpool’s genesis date was January 14th, 2017. Matchpool’s total supply is 98,855,150 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Matchpool is /r/Matchpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Matchpool’s official Twitter account is @matchpool and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Matchpool is community.matchpool.com . Matchpool’s official website is matchpool.co

Matchpool Token Trading

Matchpool can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Liqui, HitBTC, Gatecoin and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matchpool directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Matchpool should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Matchpool using one of the exchanges listed above.

