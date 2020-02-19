Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN) Stock Holdings Reduced by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,379 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Materion were worth $2,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Materion during the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Materion in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Materion in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Materion by 11.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new position in Materion in the third quarter worth approximately $325,000. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MTRN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Materion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Materion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Materion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th.

In other Materion news, Director Craig S. Shular sold 4,637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.65, for a total transaction of $281,234.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,637 shares in the company, valued at $281,234.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MTRN traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.24. 867 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,355. Materion Corp has a 12 month low of $51.57 and a 12 month high of $71.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 0.85.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $280.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.33 million. Materion had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 4.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Materion Corp will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.79%.

About Materion

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in consumer electronics, industrial components, defense, medical, automotive electronics, telecommunications infrastructure, energy, commercial aerospace, science, services, and appliance markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings, and Other.

