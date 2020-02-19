Matthew 25 Management Corp Purchases 52,500 Shares of Customers Bancorp Inc (NYSE:CUBI)

Matthew 25 Management Corp raised its position in shares of Customers Bancorp Inc (NYSE:CUBI) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 632,500 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 52,500 shares during the quarter. Customers Bancorp makes up 5.0% of Matthew 25 Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Matthew 25 Management Corp’s holdings in Customers Bancorp were worth $15,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,729 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 210.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,818 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 7,331 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,214 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 4,308 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 250.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 8,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CUBI stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.91. 60,675 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,069. Customers Bancorp Inc has a 12-month low of $17.35 and a 12-month high of $25.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $686.22 million, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.86.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 14.56%. The business had revenue of $103.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.76 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Customers Bancorp Inc will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CUBI shares. TheStreet raised Customers Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised Customers Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Customers Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to small and middle market businesses, not-for-profits, and consumers. The company operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

