Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Maverix Metals Inc. is a gold royalty and streaming company. It is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Get Maverix Metals alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MMX. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Maverix Metals from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. CIBC assumed coverage on Maverix Metals in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They set an outperformer rating and a $7.75 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.56.

Shares of NYSE:MMX opened at $4.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.63. Maverix Metals has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $5.72.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maverix Metals during the 4th quarter worth $1,307,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Maverix Metals during the 2nd quarter worth $1,083,000. Sprott Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Maverix Metals by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 244,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 35,718 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Maverix Metals during the 4th quarter worth $609,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maverix Metals during the 4th quarter worth $166,000. 5.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Maverix Metals Company Profile

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and other precious metals. It holds a portfolio of 46 development and exploration stage royalties in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally.

Featured Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Maverix Metals (MMX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Maverix Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maverix Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.