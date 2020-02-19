MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Sees Large Volume Increase

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 11,538 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 440,403 shares.The stock last traded at $18.79 and had previously closed at $18.69.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital set a $21.00 price target on shares of MaxLinear and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of MaxLinear in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (down from $24.00) on shares of MaxLinear in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.70.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $70.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.33 million. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 6.27% and a positive return on equity of 7.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MaxLinear news, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 10,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $226,908.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,888 shares in the company, valued at $606,936.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 9.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MXL. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MaxLinear during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 1,273.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 17,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 5,394 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers range of semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

