MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lessened its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH were worth $4,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,810,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,485,000 after acquiring an additional 85,607 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 998,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,080,000 after buying an additional 79,141 shares during the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the third quarter worth $11,843,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 286.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 90,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,117,000 after buying an additional 66,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 143.4% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 86,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,573,000 after acquiring an additional 51,163 shares during the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MKC traded down $0.79 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $164.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,821. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $167.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $22.18 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.11. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a twelve month low of $128.40 and a twelve month high of $174.58.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 13.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group cut MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.00.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

