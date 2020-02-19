MCF Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

MCF Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MO. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 155.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter worth about $231,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 35.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,532,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,675,000 after buying an additional 402,802 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 4.4% in the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 38.6% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 123,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,065,000 after buying an additional 34,367 shares during the period. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MO. Bank of America set a $54.00 target price on Altria Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup upgraded Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Altria Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.19.

NYSE MO traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $45.14. 5,884,929 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,633,648. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.77 and a 200 day moving average of $46.72. Altria Group Inc has a twelve month low of $39.30 and a twelve month high of $57.88. The company has a market capitalization of $84.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 67.74% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Altria Group Inc will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

Read More: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.