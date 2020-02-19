MCF Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 651 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter worth $40,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its position in Alphabet by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 33.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,580.00 price target (up from $1,475.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,530.00 to $1,620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,591.10.

GOOG stock traded up $7.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,526.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 948,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,641,738. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,448.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,302.85. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,025.00 and a 1 year high of $1,531.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,045.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 54.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP David C. Drummond sold 56,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,289.62, for a total transaction of $73,327,793.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,806 shares in the company, valued at $59,072,333.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 830,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.53, for a total value of $54,403,726.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,013,643 shares of company stock worth $389,654,791. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Article: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.