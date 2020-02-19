MCF Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

MCF Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 39,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,487 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Adviser Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 332,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,781,000 after acquiring an additional 69,306 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 1,283,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,702,000 after buying an additional 236,509 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 491,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,303,000 after buying an additional 145,714 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 50,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,146,000.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,210,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,605. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $51.33 and a 12 month high of $54.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.75.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a $0.0965 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.