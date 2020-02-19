MCF Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

MCF Advisors LLC lowered its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,126 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Employers Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 112.4% in the third quarter. Employers Holdings Inc. now owns 30,952 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,737,000 after purchasing an additional 16,381 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in American Express by 3.6% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 151,066 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $17,868,000 after buying an additional 5,319 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 190,604 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $22,545,000 after purchasing an additional 10,586 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of American Express by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 3,147 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of American Express by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 297,845 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $35,229,000 after purchasing an additional 87,134 shares in the last quarter. 84.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Express stock traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $136.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,785,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,053,104. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $130.34 and its 200 day moving average is $122.67. The company has a market cap of $110.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. American Express has a 52-week low of $106.32 and a 52-week high of $138.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a $0.43 dividend. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

In other American Express news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total value of $1,769,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,715,256.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Petrino sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total value of $461,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,696 shares in the company, valued at $1,541,883.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 96,639 shares of company stock valued at $12,649,661. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AXP. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on American Express from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on American Express from $126.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Stephens downgraded American Express from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on American Express from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.04.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

