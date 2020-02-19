MCF Advisors LLC Sells 14,049 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

MCF Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 400,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,049 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for about 2.0% of MCF Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $13,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHF. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,171.0% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 21,175.0% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000.

NYSEARCA SCHF traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,647,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,765,910. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $29.89 and a 12 month high of $34.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.55.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

