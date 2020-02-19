MCF Advisors LLC Takes Position in AVITA MED LTD/S ADR (NASDAQ:RCEL)

MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AVITA MED LTD/S ADR (NASDAQ:RCEL) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RCEL. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AVITA MED LTD/S in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of AVITA MED LTD/S in the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AVITA MED LTD/S in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of AVITA MED LTD/S in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AVITA MED LTD/S in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCEL traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.04. 477,877 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,514. AVITA MED LTD/S ADR has a 52-week low of $1.84 and a 52-week high of $11.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.59. The company has a market cap of $909.65 million, a P/E ratio of -28.31 and a beta of 1.31.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RCEL. Zacks Investment Research lowered AVITA MED LTD/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on AVITA MED LTD/S from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered AVITA MED LTD/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

AVITA MED LTD/S Company Profile

Avita Medical Limited operates as a regenerative medicine company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. It offers regenerative products to address unmet medical needs in burn injuries, trauma injuries, chronic wounds, and dermatological and aesthetics indications. The company's patented and proprietary platform technology provides treatment solutions derived from the regenerative properties of a patient's own skin.

