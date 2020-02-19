Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Inc (TSE:MDF) Expected to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share

Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Inc (TSE:MDF) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Mediagrif Interactive Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 13th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of TSE MDF opened at C$5.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$6.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.44. The company has a market cap of $90.31 million and a P/E ratio of -2.63. Mediagrif Interactive Technologies has a 12 month low of C$5.06 and a 12 month high of C$10.80.

Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides e-commerce solutions to private sector businesses, public sector organizations, and consumers in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. Its e-business networks and solutions allow buyers and sellers to find, purchase, and sell products and services; help contractors and vendors access information on business opportunities from the government and private sectors; and offer professionals with automated and integrated business solutions to streamline the supply chain.

