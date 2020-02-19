MedicCoin Hits Market Cap of $35,548.00 (MEDIC)

MedicCoin (CURRENCY:MEDIC) traded 12% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. One MedicCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptohub, Sistemkoin, BTC-Alpha and Stocks.Exchange. MedicCoin has a total market cap of $35,548.00 and $2,139.00 worth of MedicCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MedicCoin has traded down 10.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005126 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About MedicCoin

MedicCoin (MEDIC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 14th, 2018. MedicCoin’s total supply is 298,349,835 coins and its circulating supply is 298,349,398 coins. The official website for MedicCoin is mediccoin.com . MedicCoin’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/MEDIC . MedicCoin’s official Twitter account is @mediccoin

Buying and Selling MedicCoin

MedicCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Sistemkoin, Cryptohub, BTC-Alpha, CryptoBridge and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MedicCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MedicCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MedicCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

