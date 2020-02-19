Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) issued an update on its FY 2020
Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.63-5.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.60. Medtronic also updated its Q4 guidance to $1.64 EPS.
NYSE MDT opened at $112.66 on Wednesday. Medtronic has a one year low of $82.77 and a one year high of $122.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.27 billion, a PE ratio of 32.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.60.
Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 14.52%. Medtronic’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Medtronic will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.
In other Medtronic news, EVP Robert John White sold 52,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.62, for a total transaction of $5,770,602.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,574,156.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $111.13 per share, for a total transaction of $555,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Medtronic
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.
