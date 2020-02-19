Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.63-5.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.60. Medtronic also updated its Q4 guidance to $1.64 EPS.

NYSE MDT opened at $112.66 on Wednesday. Medtronic has a one year low of $82.77 and a one year high of $122.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.27 billion, a PE ratio of 32.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.60.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 14.52%. Medtronic’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Medtronic will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a buy rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $120.96.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Robert John White sold 52,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.62, for a total transaction of $5,770,602.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,574,156.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $111.13 per share, for a total transaction of $555,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

