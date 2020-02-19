Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $122.13.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MDT shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Medtronic from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim raised Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Medtronic from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Cfra boosted their target price on Medtronic from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of Medtronic stock traded up $1.11 on Wednesday, hitting $113.77. The stock had a trading volume of 5,197,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,619,125. Medtronic has a 52-week low of $82.77 and a 52-week high of $122.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $157.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $117.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.75.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 15.11%. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Medtronic will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard H. Anderson purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $111.13 per share, for a total transaction of $555,650.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 52,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.62, for a total value of $5,770,602.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,574,156.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Investec Asset Management LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $494,986,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,968,638 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,017,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690,287 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,466,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 13,069.0% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,106,199 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $125,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,799 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

