Menlo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNLO) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Shares of Menlo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MNLO) rose 5.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.39 and last traded at $5.34, approximately 184,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 228,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.07.

MNLO has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Menlo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised Menlo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.72. The company has a market capitalization of $128.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 2.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Menlo Therapeutics by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 912,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,466,000 after acquiring an additional 281,974 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Menlo Therapeutics by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 559,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after acquiring an additional 22,996 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Menlo Therapeutics by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 240,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 31,998 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Menlo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Menlo Therapeutics by 100.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 7,898 shares during the last quarter. 74.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Menlo Therapeutics Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of serlopitant for the treatment of pruritus associated with dermatologic conditions in the United States. The company has completed Phase II clinical trials in pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis; psoriasis; chronic pruritus; atopic dermatitis; and refractory chronic cough.

