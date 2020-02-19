Menlo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNLO) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Shares of Menlo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MNLO) rose 5.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.39 and last traded at $5.34, approximately 184,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 228,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.07.
MNLO has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Menlo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised Menlo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th.
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.72. The company has a market capitalization of $128.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 2.08.
About Menlo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNLO)
Menlo Therapeutics Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of serlopitant for the treatment of pruritus associated with dermatologic conditions in the United States. The company has completed Phase II clinical trials in pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis; psoriasis; chronic pruritus; atopic dermatitis; and refractory chronic cough.
