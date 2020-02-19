Mentor Capital (OTCMKTS:MNTR) Trading 0.8% Higher

Mentor Capital Inc (OTCMKTS:MNTR) traded up 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.14 and last traded at $0.13, 18,018 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 66% from the average session volume of 53,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 2.44.

About Mentor Capital (OTCMKTS:MNTR)

Mentor Capital, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and emerging growth investments. The firm provides passive equity funding and liquidity to smaller companies and owners in the medical, marijuana and social use cannabis companies. It invests in shelf IPO's and public and private companies and seeks to provide public market access to owners of small private companies.

