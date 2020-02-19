Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Lifted to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $720.00 price objective on shares of Mercadolibre in a research note on Sunday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mercadolibre from $680.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Mercadolibre in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $710.00 target price on shares of Mercadolibre in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $670.00 target price (up previously from $653.00) on shares of Mercadolibre in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $694.10.

Shares of MELI stock traded down $6.56 on Tuesday, hitting $728.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 914,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,894. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.72. Mercadolibre has a fifty-two week low of $358.07 and a fifty-two week high of $735.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $660.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $592.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -200.67 and a beta of 1.57.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.56). Mercadolibre had a negative net margin of 7.49% and a negative return on equity of 3.44%. The business had revenue of $674.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Mercadolibre will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mercadolibre during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mercadolibre during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mercadolibre during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mercadolibre during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mercadolibre by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 82.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mercadolibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

