MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Buys 3,167 Shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,396 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,167 shares during the quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $25,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,979,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,866,670,000 after acquiring an additional 898,845 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 268,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,052,000 after purchasing an additional 13,110 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 7.4% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 9,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 4.0% during the third quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 9,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 16.4% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 42,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,744,000 after purchasing an additional 5,970 shares in the last quarter. 77.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,850,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.61, for a total transaction of $29,322,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 113,589,351 shares in the company, valued at $16,653,334,750.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,598,885 shares of company stock valued at $205,506,363 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LLY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Mizuho began coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $148.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Eli Lilly And Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.36.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $140.83. 3,076,654 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,362,317. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $139.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.68. Eli Lilly And Co has a 12 month low of $101.36 and a 12 month high of $147.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 37.27% and a return on equity of 188.01%. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. Eli Lilly And Co’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.01%.

About Eli Lilly And Co

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

