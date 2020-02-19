MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Buys 54,669 Shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd boosted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 44.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,669 shares during the quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd owned 0.07% of Maxim Integrated Products worth $10,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 231.3% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. 89.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Jon Imperato sold 2,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total transaction of $121,859.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mary Ann Wright sold 1,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total transaction of $82,919.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,817 shares of company stock worth $3,466,444 over the last 90 days. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MXIM shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.23.

NASDAQ:MXIM traded up $0.76 on Wednesday, hitting $63.21. 52,033 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,900,781. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 6.60 and a quick ratio of 5.98. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.26 and a 52 week high of $65.73. The company has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.46.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $551.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.16 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 35.93% and a return on equity of 33.82%. Maxim Integrated Products’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Maxim Integrated Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.01%.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

