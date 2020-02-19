MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Sells 2,296 Shares of AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd cut its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,296 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd owned 0.06% of AvalonBay Communities worth $17,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,102,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,271,615,000 after acquiring an additional 82,949 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 5,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 4.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 19.0% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 4,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

NYSE:AVB traded down $2.25 on Wednesday, reaching $225.82. 39,605 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 607,603. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a 52-week low of $191.42 and a 52-week high of $228.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $215.91 and a 200-day moving average of $213.15.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by ($1.20). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 35.42% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $593.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 65.10%.

In other news, COO Sean J. Breslin sold 777 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.51, for a total transaction of $165,897.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AVB shares. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $244.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Mizuho raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $234.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. AvalonBay Communities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.25.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.