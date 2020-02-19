Michael J. Mulligan Sells 5,000 Shares of Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN) Stock

Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN) Director Michael J. Mulligan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $312,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,441,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:APPN traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $62.07. 1,572,694 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 771,231. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.78 and a beta of 0.76. Appian Corp has a 12 month low of $30.43 and a 12 month high of $63.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.25.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Appian by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,578,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,736,000 after buying an additional 431,901 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Appian by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 930,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,565,000 after buying an additional 303,782 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Appian by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 695,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,576,000 after buying an additional 28,837 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Appian by 2,806.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 584,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,752,000 after purchasing an additional 564,154 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Appian by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 534,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,409,000 after purchasing an additional 232,713 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.37% of the company’s stock.

APPN has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Appian from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Appian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Appian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Appian has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.73.

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured.

