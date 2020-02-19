MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MGDDY shares. HSBC downgraded MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS MGDDY traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.94. The company had a trading volume of 34,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,275. The stock has a market cap of $21.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.11. MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR has a 12-month low of $20.07 and a 12-month high of $26.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.82 and its 200 day moving average is $23.16.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin manufactures, distributes, and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution. The company offers tires for cars, motorcycles, scooters, trucks, agricultural, and construction equipment, as well as bikes, freight transport, public transit, trucking, civil engineering, and aviation.

