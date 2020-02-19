Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.37 Per Share

Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 4th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.367 per share by the semiconductor company on Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

Microchip Technology has increased its dividend by an average of 0.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 18 years. Microchip Technology has a payout ratio of 26.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Microchip Technology to earn $6.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.47 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.4%.

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $106.96 on Wednesday. Microchip Technology has a 12-month low of $77.66 and a 12-month high of $112.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $106.86 and a 200-day moving average of $97.02.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.06. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 23.87%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Microchip Technology will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MCHP shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $89.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 target price (up from $106.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 target price (up from $115.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microchip Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

In other news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $322,306.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,681,899.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,958 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $178,471.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

