Micron Technology (MU) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) recently:

2/15/2020 – Micron Technology was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

2/12/2020 – Micron Technology was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $47.00.

2/6/2020 – Micron Technology was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock.

1/31/2020 – Micron Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Cascend Securities from $65.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/31/2020 – Micron Technology had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock.

1/30/2020 – Micron Technology was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/23/2020 – Micron Technology was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $73.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $56.00.

1/21/2020 – Micron Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Longbow Research from $67.00 to $69.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/19/2020 – Micron Technology had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock.

1/16/2020 – Micron Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $61.00 to $65.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/14/2020 – Micron Technology was upgraded by analysts at Cleveland Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/7/2020 – Micron Technology was upgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $50.00.

1/5/2020 – Micron Technology had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares Inc. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock.

12/24/2019 – Micron Technology was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

12/21/2019 – Micron Technology was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $57.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 1.92. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.14 and a 12 month high of $61.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.61 and its 200 day moving average is $49.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The firm’s revenue was down 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $209,017.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,160,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,934 shares of company stock valued at $2,712,417. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 408.5% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 661 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 317.5% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 739 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. 80.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

