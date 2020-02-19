Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Holdings Increased by Harvey Capital Management Inc.

Harvey Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,765 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 4.4% of Harvey Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Harvey Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $9,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 531 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth $93,000. Finally, CXI Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $187.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.66. The stock has a market cap of $1,424.08 billion, a PE ratio of 32.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.15. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $106.29 and a 52 week high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush raised their price target on Microsoft from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Microsoft from $169.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Microsoft from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Mizuho raised their target price on Microsoft from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.06.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $5,250,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,364,074.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at $104,589,670.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.