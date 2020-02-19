Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Trellis Advisors LLC

Trellis Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,630 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 2.1% of Trellis Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Trellis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 531 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, CXI Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000. 72.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MSFT traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $186.91. 7,852,519 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,980,404. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $1,422.03 billion, a PE ratio of 32.56, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $169.63 and a 200-day moving average of $149.66. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $106.29 and a 12 month high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $5,250,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,364,074.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Microsoft from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Microsoft from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.06.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

