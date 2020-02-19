Mid Wynd International Investment Trust (LON:MWY) Hits New 1-Year High at $634.00

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust (LON:MWY) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 634 ($8.34) and last traded at GBX 634 ($8.34), with a volume of 71121 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 627 ($8.25).

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 613.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 588.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53.

In related news, insider Harry Morgan purchased 89 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 580 ($7.63) per share, with a total value of £516.20 ($679.03).

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust PLC is an investment trust company. The Company objective of the Company is to achieve capital and income growth by investing on a worldwide basis. The Company will not invest more than 15% of its gross assets in the United Kingdom-listed investment companies. The Company’s portfolio includes its investments in various sectors, such as emerging market consumer, online services (formerly mobile data and e-commerce), healthcare costs, low carbon world (formerly infrastructure and environment), retiree spending power, tourism, media content, scientific equipment, frontier investments and distribution.

