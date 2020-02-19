Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of Miller Industries stock traded down $0.38 on Tuesday, hitting $33.80. 20,486 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,641. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $389.65 million, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.02. Miller Industries has a 12-month low of $25.91 and a 12-month high of $38.18.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of Miller Industries by 253.8% during the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 114,541 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,814,000 after buying an additional 82,171 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Miller Industries by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 41,841 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Miller Industries by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,670 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 3,670 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Miller Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $298,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Miller Industries by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,996 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of towing and recovery equipment. It offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms that are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

