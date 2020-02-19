MineBee (MB) Trading 3.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

MineBee (CURRENCY:MB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 19th. MineBee has a total market capitalization of $64.65 million and $253,112.00 worth of MineBee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MineBee has traded up 3.9% against the dollar. One MineBee token can currently be purchased for $0.0353 or 0.00000348 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hanbitco and ProBit Exchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MineBee alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002900 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $307.37 or 0.03026988 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009849 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.14 or 0.00237731 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00046381 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000741 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00151256 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002772 BTC.

About MineBee