Miners’ Reward Token Trading Down 7.3% Over Last Week (MRT)

Miners’ Reward Token (CURRENCY:MRT) traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 19th. One Miners’ Reward Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0103 or 0.00000102 BTC on major exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. Miners’ Reward Token has a total market capitalization of $103,398.00 and approximately $35.00 worth of Miners’ Reward Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Miners’ Reward Token has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002914 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $308.24 or 0.03042774 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009876 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.98 or 0.00236682 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00046716 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000740 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00151595 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002778 BTC.

Miners’ Reward Token Profile

Miners’ Reward Token was first traded on March 28th, 2017. Miners’ Reward Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Miners’ Reward Token’s official website is wavescommunity.com/miners-reward-token . Miners’ Reward Token’s official Twitter account is @wavesplatform

Buying and Selling Miners’ Reward Token

Miners’ Reward Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Miners’ Reward Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Miners’ Reward Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Miners’ Reward Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

