Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 3,214 Shares of Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:ESRT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:ESRT) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,214 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Empire State Realty Trust were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESRT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Empire State Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Empire State Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Empire State Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $182,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Empire State Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Empire State Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $325,000. 77.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESRT stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.44. The stock had a trading volume of 21,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,153. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Empire State Realty Trust Inc has a 52 week low of $12.77 and a 52 week high of $16.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.91.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ESRT shares. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.25.

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the world's most famous building.

