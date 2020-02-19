Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADC. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Agree Realty by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Agree Realty during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Agree Realty by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Agree Realty during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Agree Realty during the 4th quarter worth $206,000.

In related news, Director Greg Lehmkuhl purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.69 per share, with a total value of $36,345.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,411.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 1,273 shares of company stock worth $89,782 over the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Agree Realty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.50.

Shares of NYSE:ADC traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,713. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of -0.01. Agree Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $62.58 and a 52-week high of $79.54.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 694 properties, located in 46 states and containing approximately 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable space.

