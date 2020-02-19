Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,882 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 513,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,708,000 after buying an additional 40,761 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its stake in Liberty Global by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 56,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 11,252 shares during the period. Jabodon PT Co. bought a new stake in Liberty Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,123,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Liberty Global by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Liberty Global by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 415,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,282,000 after purchasing an additional 30,653 shares during the period. 24.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LBTYA traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.55. The stock had a trading volume of 289,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,531,768. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Liberty Global PLC has a 52 week low of $19.69 and a 52 week high of $28.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a PE ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.38.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Liberty Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Liberty Global in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Barclays downgraded Liberty Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on Liberty Global from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.65.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

