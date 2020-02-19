Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 6,056 Shares of Colony Capital Inc (NYSE:CLNY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Colony Capital Inc (NYSE:CLNY) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,056 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Colony Capital were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Colony Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its stake in shares of Colony Capital by 159.4% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 50,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 31,258 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Colony Capital by 133.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 5,264 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Colony Capital by 155.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 115,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 70,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signition LP bought a new stake in shares of Colony Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

CLNY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Colony Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Colony Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

CLNY stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.94. 32,116 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,706,512. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Colony Capital Inc has a 52 week low of $4.32 and a 52 week high of $6.16.

Colony Capital Company Profile

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment management firm with assets under management of $43 billion. The Company manages capital on behalf of its stockholders, as well as institutional and retail investors in private funds, non-traded and traded real estate investment trusts and registered investment companies.

