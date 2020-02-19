Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 681 Shares of CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 48.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 333,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,516,000 after purchasing an additional 108,953 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 277.8% during the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 9,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 6,920 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 13.7% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 216,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,377,000 after buying an additional 26,141 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 0.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,907,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $450,027,000 after buying an additional 30,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaguar Listed Property LLC increased its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Jaguar Listed Property LLC now owns 82,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,229,000 after buying an additional 18,600 shares during the last quarter. 95.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COR. Bank of America downgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CoreSite Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.44.

In other CoreSite Realty news, SVP Maile Kaiser sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $245,168.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,945 shares in the company, valued at $1,442,590.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:COR traded up $0.58 on Wednesday, hitting $114.89. The company had a trading volume of 3,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,897. CoreSite Realty Corp has a 1-year low of $99.94 and a 1-year high of $123.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $114.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.80). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 29.18%. The company had revenue of $146.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. CoreSite Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CoreSite Realty Corp will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

