Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $724,000 Stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,694 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PEB. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 35.5% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 122.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 18,170 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 32.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 90,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 22,034 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 9.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 8,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 24.4% during the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

NYSE PEB traded down $0.62 on Wednesday, hitting $24.25. 38,070 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 965,929. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.23 and its 200 day moving average is $26.37. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52 week low of $23.48 and a 52 week high of $34.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of -39.77 and a beta of 1.37.

Several research analysts recently commented on PEB shares. Raymond James cut shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $31.00 price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays lowered shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.18.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 61 hotels, totaling approximately 14,600 guest rooms, located in 10 states and the District of Columbia, including: Del Mar, California; Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Santa Cruz, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Key West, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Boston, Massachusetts; New York, New York; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.

Read More: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB).

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.