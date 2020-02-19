Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $782,000 Stake in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its holdings in Terreno Realty by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 23,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Terreno Realty by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Terreno Realty by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Terreno Realty by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Terreno Realty by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 13,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TRNO shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Terreno Realty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Shares of TRNO stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $61.96. 5,499 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,223. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.73. Terreno Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.40 and a fifty-two week high of $62.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 3.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC

