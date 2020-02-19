Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 6,212 Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) by 21.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 34,568 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,212 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 368,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,904,000 after acquiring an additional 33,812 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 778,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,814,000 after buying an additional 20,014 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 44,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 9,619 shares during the period. 35.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.49.

NASDAQ MLCO traded up $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.70. 63,432 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,283,762. The firm has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a fifty-two week low of $18.68 and a fifty-two week high of $26.97.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

