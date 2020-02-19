MiX Telematics Ltd – (NYSE:MIXT) Declares $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

MiX Telematics Ltd – (NYSE:MIXT) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0672 per share by the technology company on Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th.

MiX Telematics has increased its dividend payment by an average of 42.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. MiX Telematics has a dividend payout ratio of 34.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect MiX Telematics to earn $0.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.7%.

NYSE MIXT opened at $13.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.43. The company has a market capitalization of $316.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.72. MiX Telematics has a 1-year low of $11.96 and a 1-year high of $20.07.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $38.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.29 million. MiX Telematics had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 12.38%. On average, analysts predict that MiX Telematics will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

MIXT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of MiX Telematics in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MiX Telematics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised MiX Telematics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

About MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service delivery model. The company offers fleet solutions, including MiX Fleet Manager Premium that provides access to secure information about drivers and vehicles; MiX Fleet Manager Essential for monitoring drivers and vehicles; and MiX Asset Manager, a solution for fleet owners and managers to track and monitor vehicles.

