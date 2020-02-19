Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Holdings Decreased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp trimmed its position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,828,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,368 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.95% of Mohawk Industries worth $385,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Pension Service increased its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 94,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,775,000 after purchasing an additional 4,955 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Mohawk Industries by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 4,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 10,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 109,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,921,000 after purchasing an additional 4,387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

MHK stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $131.64. 14,844 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 648,443. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $134.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.36. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $108.93 and a one year high of $156.60.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 7.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 10.55 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Mohawk Industries from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Mohawk Industries from $158.00 to $149.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Mohawk Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Mohawk Industries from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Mohawk Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.67.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 7,000 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.94, for a total transaction of $972,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

