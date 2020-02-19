Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Position Trimmed by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 193,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.27% of Mohawk Industries worth $26,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 109,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,921,000 after buying an additional 4,387 shares in the last quarter. Saybrook Capital NC grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Saybrook Capital NC now owns 65,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,926,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 4,119.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 905,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,195,000 after buying an additional 883,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.94, for a total value of $972,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 18.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MHK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $158.00 to $149.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.67.

MHK stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $131.64. 14,844 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 648,443. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.93 and a 52-week high of $156.60. The company has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $134.23 and its 200-day moving average is $130.50.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

