Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Shares Sold by Courant Investment Management LLC

Courant Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 101,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Mohawk Industries comprises approximately 8.6% of Courant Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Courant Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $13,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHK. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 1,090.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 1,066.7% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MHK opened at $131.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $134.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.50. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $108.93 and a one year high of $156.60.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.05. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 10.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.94, for a total value of $972,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on MHK. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $158.00 to $149.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.67.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

