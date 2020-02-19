Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Shares Sold by Courant Investment Management LLC

Courant Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 101,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Mohawk Industries comprises approximately 8.6% of Courant Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Courant Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $13,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHK. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 1,090.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 1,066.7% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE:MHK opened at $131.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $134.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.50. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $108.93 and a one year high of $156.60.
In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.94, for a total value of $972,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of research firms have commented on MHK. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $158.00 to $149.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.67.
Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).
