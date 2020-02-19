Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Position Increased by Earnest Partners LLC

Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 638,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,298 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $86,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 487.2% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 515.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total value of $474,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,146,550.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MOH opened at $149.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.15. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.50 and a 52 week high of $159.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.13.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.08. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 40.80%. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current year.

MOH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $156.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cfra upped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $133.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.70.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

Read More: Economic Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH).

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.