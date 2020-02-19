Monaker Group (OTCMKTS:MKGI) Shares Down 1%

Monaker Group Inc (OTCMKTS:MKGI)’s stock price traded down 1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.99 and last traded at $1.99, 3,261 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 87% from the average session volume of 24,224 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.01.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.14.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Monaker Group stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Monaker Group Inc (OTCMKTS:MKGI) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,840 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.87% of Monaker Group worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Monaker Group, Inc, formerly Next 1 Interactive, Inc, is a technology driven travel and logistics company. The Company operates NextTrip.com, an online marketplace for the alternative lodging rental (ALR) industry. It operates through a segment consisting of various products and services related to its online marketplace of travel and related logistics, including destination tours/activities, accommodation rental listings, hotel listings, air and car rental.

