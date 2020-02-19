Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Summit Asset Management LLC

Summit Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Retirement Network acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 76.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDLZ traded down $0.36 on Wednesday, hitting $59.30. 5,448,330 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,893,031. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.18 and a 200-day moving average of $54.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.74. Mondelez International Inc has a 12-month low of $46.37 and a 12-month high of $59.96.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 14.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Buckingham Research upped their target price on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.47.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,177,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $67,878,282.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

