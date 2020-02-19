MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.82

MoSys Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.82 and traded as high as $2.40. MoSys shares last traded at $2.33, with a volume of 9,053 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.83.

Get MoSys alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MoSys stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in MoSys Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY) by 49.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,044 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after buying an additional 11,900 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.65% of MoSys worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 13.31% of the company’s stock.

MoSys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a semiconductor company in North America, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company develops and sells integrated circuits (ICs) for the high-speed cloud networking, communications, security appliance, video, monitor and test, data center, and computing markets.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for MoSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.